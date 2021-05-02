Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 22:35 |ID: 210133 | Print

Q&A: If one knows that something will occur, other than travel, that will excuse them from fasting … +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- If one knows that something will occur, other than travel, that will excuse them from fasting, such as illness, menstruation,or post-partum bleeding, is it permissible to break the fast before its actual occurrence?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Germany: Hamburg Mosque plays Adhan in solidarity with Muslims amid Coronavirus pandemic
Qatar’s Katara to host Quran recitation contest as part of Ramadhan programs
The Auspicious Day of Eid ul-Fitr
The charity app that could change the way we give and think social responsibility
Distribution of Zamzam water resumed in Mecca
Christian group from Regina, Canada praying for Muslims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *