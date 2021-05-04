https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/D29E7787-6A71-4BD3-BD84-C5D211FA0555-845x521-3.jpg 521 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-04 21:09:312021-05-04 21:09:31Q&A: Does a woman in the state of istihadha need to perform the ghusl at night or during the day to fast? +Video
Q&A: Does a woman in the state of istihadha need to perform the ghusl at night or during the day to fast? +Video
SHAFAQNA- Does a woman in the state of medium or excessive istihadha (non-menstrual bleeding) need to perform the ghusl at night or during the day to fast?
Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!