Can using respiratory spray invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about using respiratory spray while fasting.

Question: Can using respiratory spray inside the mouth and the nose for opening respiratory tracts, invalidate fasting or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: According to the assumption of the question, if it must be used during the day, there is no problem and fast. But if before the next Blessed Month of Ramadhan, the illness is removed, taking the precaution, do Qadha fasting. And if the illness continued till the next Month of Ramadhan, taking the precaution pay to non-Seyyed poor person 750 grams of foodstuff such as wheat or barley as Kaffarah and no need for Qadha.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA