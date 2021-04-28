How did Imam Hassan (AS) define generosity, meanness, brotherhood and treasures of life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) asked his eldest son Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS) about the definitions of some words.

Imam Ali (AS): O’ my child, what is generosity?

Imam Hassan (AS): To give (to donate) at the time of comfort and prosperity, and at the time of hardship.

Imam Ali (AS): What is meanness?

Imam Hassan (AS): To consider as greatness and honour whatever the human being has in wealth and property; and consider as waste whatever has been donated and given away.

Imam Ali (AS): What is brotherhood?

Imam Hassan (AS): To help the brothers in religion at the time of hardship and difficulty.

Imam Ali (AS): What are the treasures of life?

Imam Hassan (AS): Willingness towards piety and righteousness, and unwillingness towards the worldly things; these are valuable and without distress [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 142.