Ornamentation of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on occasion of birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA– Astan Quds Alavi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (A.S) has decorated the courtyard and porches of this holy shrine.

As the 15th month of Ramadan approaches, which is the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (A.S), the holy shrine of Alavi on this occasion decorated the courtyard and porches of this shrine with green banners and thousands of flowers.

The officials of this holy shrine decorated the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and the Heydari courtyard with green banners on which the names and titles of Imam Hassan (A.S) are embroidered.

This threshold also installed pieces decorated with precious stones on the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

The inscriptions at the entrance of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) were also replaced with the inscriptions with the words “Peace be on You, O son of the the Commander of the Faithful” embroidered.

The officials of this holy shrine decorated the courtyard and porches of this shrine with natural flowers of Gladiolus, Tuberose, Chrysanthemum, Rose, Lily and Ornamental leaves.

It is worth mentioning that Imam Hassan (A.S) was born in the holy city of Medina on 15th Ramadhan in third year after Hijrah and after his father, Imam Ali (A.), he was the Imam for 10 years. His wife Joda poisoned and martyred Imam Hassan (A.S) by the order of Mu’awiyah.

This news is originally published by Sia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English