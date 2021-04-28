Karbala: Celebration of birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (A.S)+ Photos

Banners with the most beautiful expressions about the status of the Imam (peace be upon him) were hung in the pavilions of the holy shrine throughout the celebration of this auspicious occasion.

Wreaths of flowers and roses with different colors and beautiful fragrance were spread inside and outside the courtyard and on the holy grid. The hallways of the Holy Shrine were also decorated with banners that show some of the virtues and qualities of Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mojtaba (peace be upon him), in addition to decorating the walls of the holy courtyard with colored lamps to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

It is noteworthy that the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, every year, prepares a special ceremonial platform for the commemoration of this anniversary, which includes activities that last for three days, such as the central annual cultural festival for the birth of Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mojtaba (peace be upon him) held in the city of Hilla, and others held in the Holy Sanctuary, However, this year and as a result of the current circumstance and the commitment to the directives of the Supreme Religious Authority and the crisis cell not to set up gatherings to prevent the Corona epidemic. Celebration are held in an authorized and permitted mechanism that is accepted by the relevant authorities.