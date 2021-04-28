Free distribution of Islamic books in Hamburg

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of Hamburg has launched a plan to distribute Islamic books with discounts or for free on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The center announced that the objective of the plan is to promote the culture of book reading among families, teachers, students and Islamic centers in different cities of Germany.

The free package includes ‘Characteristics of the faithful in view of Imam Ali (AS)’, ‘Nabawi Seerah’, ‘Dastan-e Rastan’ (story of the truthful), ‘Virtues of Friday’, ‘Amr bi-Ma’ruf wa an-Nahy an al-Munkar’ (inviting to good and prevent wickedness) and ‘Mafatil-ul-Jinan in Arabic’.

‘Tell me who is God?’, ‘Islam for Us’, ‘Resurrection’, ‘Ramadan, Month of Mercy’, ‘Teaching Prayers’, ‘In the School of Ramadan’, ‘Ramadan Supplications and Meaning of Fasting’, ‘A Selection of Jami’ Al-Sa’adah’, and ‘Nahjul Balagha for Children’ are some of the books in the package presented with 25 percent discount.

Those willing to get the books can refer to Book@izhamburg.com.