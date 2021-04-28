Commencement of reconstruction projects in Samarra as the capital of Islamic civilization

SHAFAQNA –The Chairman of the Committee on Culture, Tourism and Antiquities in the Iraqi Parliament- Samieh Al-Ghallab Today (Wednesday) announced that the start of reconstruction projects in the city of Samarra as the capital of Islamic civilization in the coming days.

Al-Ghallab said during a visit to the city of Samarra: ” The Culture Commission, as a member of the committee overseeing the implementation of the law of Samarra as the capital of Islamic civilization, visited this holy historical city in Salah al-Din province in order to start the projects specified by the law.”

She emphasized: “Reconstruction projects will include all parts of the city and its alleys, as well as infrastructure and tourism and provide all services to the pilgrims of this city.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.