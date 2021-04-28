Quran manuscripts exhibition planned in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An exhibition of manuscript copies of the Holy Quran is planned to be held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The Iranian Culture House in the city will cooperate in organizing the exhibition. It will open on Thursday, April 29 and will run until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Those interested can visit the expo every day from 10 AM to 4 PM. Some 70 Quran manuscript copies of the Ganjbakksh Library, affiliated to the Iran-Pakistan Persian Language Studies Center, will be put on display at the event.

It is aimed at promoting the Quranic culture and providing an opportunity for the public to learn about rare copies of the Quran. The exhibition will also include calligraphy works featuring verses of the Holy Quran.