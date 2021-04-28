Date :Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 | Time : 19:46 |ID: 210271 | Print

Quran manuscripts exhibition planned in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An exhibition of manuscript copies of the Holy Quran is planned to be held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The Iranian Culture House in the city will cooperate in organizing the exhibition. It will open on Thursday, April 29 and will run until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Those interested can visit the expo every day from 10 AM to 4 PM. Some 70 Quran manuscript copies of the Ganjbakksh Library, affiliated to the Iran-Pakistan Persian Language Studies Center, will be put on display at the event.

It is aimed at promoting the Quranic culture and providing an opportunity for the public to learn about rare copies of the Quran. The exhibition will also include calligraphy works featuring verses of the Holy Quran.

You might also like
The School of Humanity
Thousands of antique and invaluable manuscripts on Quran and its science
Sayyed Sinan Buztepe: All Alevis are Shias and all Shias are Alevis/ “Alevism without Imam Ali (A.S)”…
The Mother of Jesus (A.S) and Mother of al-Hussein (A.S) in views of a Christian scholar
The Holy Quran - Part 2- Al-Dhikr
The point was that the Quran made a complete sense
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *