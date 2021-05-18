https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/4efdd2f969559e8b1c92e99f32ded48e_174.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-18 23:41:592021-05-18 23:41:59Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam al-Askari (A.S)
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam al-Askari (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.
