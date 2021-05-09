https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/4efdd2f969559e8b1c92e99f32ded48e_602.jpg 900 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-09 10:59:002021-05-09 10:59:00Photos: Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the holy city of Karbala, hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.
