Date :Saturday, May 15th, 2021 | Time : 23:33 |ID: 210375 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Karbala: Largest external expansion of Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine (photos)
Photos: Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine donates land for construction of a transforming power station in Karbala
Photos: Quran Tartil Recitation in Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)
You might also like
Iraq: Mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S) with full observance of health protocols + Photos
Iraq’s Nujaba Movement condemns terrorist attacks in Nasiriyah
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's latest medical condition: Surgery was performed successfully
Iraq's Sunni clerics reject pact to share religious endowments
Iraqi forces taking over Kirkuk ‘a declaration of war’ – Kurdish Peshmerga
Holy shrines of Karbala hold a tribute to the martyrs of the protests in Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *