https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2de40e0d504f583cda7465979f958a98_313.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-08 06:47:212021-05-08 02:09:43Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S)
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra
A delegation of Turkish Sunni scholars visit Imamayn Al-Askariayn’s (AS) holy shrines in Samarra+Photos
Photo: Disinfecting different parts of Imam Hassan Askari’s (A.S) Holy Shrine
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!