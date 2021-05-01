https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2de40e0d504f583cda7465979f958a98_174.jpg 900 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-01 09:50:482021-05-01 10:07:31Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in Najaf Ashraf
Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in Najaf Ashraf
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the city of Najaf Ashraf hosts thousands of pilgrims from different Iraqi cities on a daily basis.
