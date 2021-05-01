Date :Saturday, May 1st, 2021 | Time : 09:50 |ID: 210413 | Print

Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in Najaf Ashraf

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the city of Najaf Ashraf hosts thousands of pilgrims from different Iraqi cities on a daily basis.

Persian version

You might also like
Iraqi Army's WIA meet the Grand Ayatollah Sistani + Video
Donald Trump signs revised order, excluding Iraq from travel ban
Foreign forces should leave region: Zarif
Pope Francis meets with Masoud Barzani
Photos: Many pilgrims visited the Al-Kafeel Museum during Arbaeen
Khuzestan Prov to host 97 countries' pilgrims on Arbaeen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *