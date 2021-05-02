Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 05:38 |ID: 210431 | Print

Aerial Photos: Construction process of Lady Zaynab (S.A) courtyard in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Aerial images of the construction process of the courtyard of Hazrat Zaynab (SA) near the Hussaini shrine, in Karbala, Iraq.

