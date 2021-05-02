https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/f3fdbdf3-2f38-4702-b659-52fe90f384b7.jpg 461 660 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-02 05:38:072021-05-02 05:38:07Aerial Photos: Construction process of Lady Zaynab (S.A) courtyard in Karbala
Aerial Photos: Construction process of Lady Zaynab (S.A) courtyard in Karbala
SHAFAQNA- Aerial images of the construction process of the courtyard of Hazrat Zaynab (SA) near the Hussaini shrine, in Karbala, Iraq.
