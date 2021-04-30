Photos: Recitation of Holy Quran in Mausoleum of Hazrat Abdul Azim (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The ritual of reciting the Holy Quran on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan is held in the Mausoleum of Hazrat Abdolazim Hassani (AS) with the presence of the distinguished and international reciters of Iran, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Due to restrictions and preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, this program will be held be without the presence of pilgrims. Those who are interested can watch this program on the Quran Sima network channel.

