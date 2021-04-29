Islamic Laws on fasting: If a fasting person intentionally attributes a lie to Allah, is it obligatory on him to give Kaffarah?

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

If a fasting person intentionally attributes a lie to Allah, is it obligatory on him to give Kaffarah?

Ruling 1636: If a fasting person intentionally attributes a lie to Allah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), [or the Twelve Imams (A.S)], it is not obligatory on him to give Kaffarah. However, the recommended precaution is that he should give Kaffarah.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: