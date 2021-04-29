Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Salah

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Salah (Prayer)

Salah (also known as Namaz and also spelled Salat) is a practical act of worship in Islam, which is Wajib (Mandatory) for Muslims to perform it five times a day at certain times of the day and night. Salah is the first act of worship that became mandatory on the Prophet (PBUH) and his followers in Mecca. It is also mentioned in the Quran and religious texts as a “pillar of religion” and a “condition for accepting other deeds.” Salah should be performed facing the Qibla (direction of the Kaaba) and has special Dhikrs and acts such as Ruku (The act of belt-low bowing) and Sujud (The act of low bowing or prostration). Prayer is offered in two forms, individually and in congregation.

“[Adhere to it], turning in repentance to Him, and fear Him and establish Salah(prayer) and do not be of those who associate others with Allah.”

Holy Quran (30:31)