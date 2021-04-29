Date :Thursday, April 29th, 2021 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 210483 | Print

What is the ruling on brushing teeth while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about brushing teeth while fasting.

Question: Does brushing teeth during the days of the Month of Ramadhan invalidate fasting or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: There is no problem if the water that is produced by tooth paste or external water does not enter the throat and spit it out.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

