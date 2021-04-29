https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fatwa-3.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-29 10:19:432021-04-29 10:19:43What is the ruling on brushing teeth while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
What is the ruling on brushing teeth while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about brushing teeth while fasting.
Question: Does brushing teeth during the days of the Month of Ramadhan invalidate fasting or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: There is no problem if the water that is produced by tooth paste or external water does not enter the throat and spit it out.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
