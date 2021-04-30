Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Salah al-Jama’ah (Congregational Prayer)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Salah al-Jama’ah (Congregational Prayer)

Salah al-jama’ah (Congregational Prayer) is a prayer that is offered in Congregation (Jama’ah). Congregational prayer is considered one of the most virtuous Islamic acts of worship. The one who stands in front of the congregational prayer and is followed by others is called the Imam of the congregation and those who follow him are called Ma’moom. The first congregational prayers were offered by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ali (A.S). According to the Shias, participation in congregational prayers is recommended, and only Wajib prayers such as Daily Prayers, Al-Ayat Prayers (Signs Prayers), Eid Prayers, Al-Mayyit Prayers, and Friday Prayers can be offered in congregation.

“The prayer in congregation is twenty seven times superior to the prayer offered by person alone.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)