Islamic Laws on fasting: Rules for compensating for not fasting for a few days due to a legitimate excuse

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Rules for compensating for not fasting for a few days due to a legitimate excuse

Ruling 1666: If someone does not fast for a few days due to a legitimate excuse and afterwards doubts when his excuse expired, it is not obligatory on him to fast more days than what he deems probable as having missed. For example, someone who travelled before the month of Ramadan and who does not know whether he returned on the fifth of Ramadan or the sixth, or, he travelled in the last few days of the month of Ramadan and returned after Ramadan but does not know whether he travelled on the twenty-fifth of Ramadan or the twenty-sixth, in both cases, he can keep qada fasts for the lower figure – i.e. five days – although the recommended precaution is that he should keep qada fasts for the higher figure, i.e. six days.

