https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/1664-e1619756618254.jpg 621 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-30 05:24:052021-04-30 05:24:05Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws to make up the missing fasts before converting to Islam
Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws to make up the missing fasts before converting to Islam
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Fasting: Laws to make up the missing fasts before converting to Islam
Ruling 1664: If a disbeliever becomes a Muslim, it is not obligatory on him make up the fasts that he did not keep when he was a disbeliever. However, if a Muslim becomes a disbeliever and then becomes a Muslim again, he must make up the fasts that he did not keep while he was a disbeliever.
The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:
https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/
In French:
https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/
In Spanish:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!