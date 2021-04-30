Date :Friday, April 30th, 2021 | Time : 05:24 |ID: 210543 | Print
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws to make up the missing fasts before converting to Islam

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws to make up the missing fasts before converting to Islam

Ruling 1664: If a disbeliever becomes a Muslim, it is not obligatory on him make up the fasts that he did not keep when he was a disbeliever. However, if a Muslim becomes a disbeliever and then becomes a Muslim again, he must make up the fasts that he did not keep while he was a disbeliever.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

