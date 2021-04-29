Quranic books, artworks on display in Uganda

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in Uganda has organized an exhibition of Quranic publications and artworks in Kampala on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Quran copies with English, French, Chinese and Luganda translations, religious books and publications on handicrafts, Quran reading pens, Iranian tiles and calligraphy of Quranic verses and Nabawi Hadiths have been displayed at the exhibition.

Photos of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the leader of the Islamic revolution, holy shrines and different Quran interpretations, copies of Nahjul Balagha and Quranic supplications in Luganda have also been exhibited by the center.

There are also Quranic software products for teaching the Quran to children, books about peaceful coexistence of faiths in Iran and some of the books written by Imam Khomeini (RA) and leader of the Islamic Revolution and Martyr Morteza Motahhari are also among the presented works.