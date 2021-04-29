Quran competition in Pakistan’s Peshawar

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in Pakistan has organized a Quran competition in Peshawar on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Quranic event started on Wednesday, April 28, and concludes today. Quran memorization, Tajweed principles and Quranic concepts on Surah Israa and Hujurat are the categories of the competition.

The main objective of the program is to get the youth more familiar with Quranic teachings and encourage them to read the Quran and make the best use of their time in the holy month.

The Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar is one of the centers actively involved in cultural activities in Pakistan and holds various programs particularly on religious occasions.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world. During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.