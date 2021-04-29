Zarif says sees positive signs in Vienna, region

Zarif wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday that: “At the same time that the deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi is competently leading the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I will end my visits of the Gulf countries by visiting Kuwait and meeting with the country’s prime minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and the foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nasser.”

He added: “The focus on the Hormoz peace plan was considered as a hope for our region.

Zarif emphasized: there are positive signs in both directions (Vienna and the region). ”