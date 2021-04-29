Date :Thursday, April 29th, 2021 | Time : 20:25 |ID: 210629 | Print

Zarif discussed mutual ties with Kuwait’s premier

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Thursday.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai, Zarif met with Kuwait’s prime minister to discuss regional and international developments and joint relations.

The two officials also explored the two countries’ views on ways to expand bilateral relations.Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nasser was also present in the meeting.The meeting was also attended by Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Kuwait’s assistant foreign minister for Asian affairs.

During his recent visit to the Persian Gulf countries, Iran’s foreign minister visited Qatar, Iraq and Oman and discussed about bilateral and regional issues with the officials of these countries.

