What is the ruling on performing prayers and fasting for a person who suffers from severe forgetfulness? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani's answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about severe forgetfulness and religious duties.

Question: If a person suffers from severe forgetfulness; is he/she obliged to perform Salaat/Salaah and fast?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever such a person cannot distinguish the times of Salaat and fasting and if he/she forgets after being reminded; fasting is not Wajib for such a person and it is better to give excuse Kaffarah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

