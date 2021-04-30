https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-sobhani-1.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-30 10:37:142021-04-30 10:37:14What is the ruling on performing prayers and fasting for a person who suffers from severe forgetfulness? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What is the ruling on performing prayers and fasting for a person who suffers from severe forgetfulness? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about severe forgetfulness and religious duties.
Question: If a person suffers from severe forgetfulness; is he/she obliged to perform Salaat/Salaah and fast?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever such a person cannot distinguish the times of Salaat and fasting and if he/she forgets after being reminded; fasting is not Wajib for such a person and it is better to give excuse Kaffarah.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
