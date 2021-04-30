Date :Friday, April 30th, 2021 | Time : 10:40 |ID: 210701 | Print

Can blood transfusion or giving blood invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about blood transfusion and giving blood.

Question: Can blood transfusion (injecting blood to a fasting person) invalidate fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: It does not invalidate the fast.

Question: What is the ruling if in the holy Month of Ramadhan 5 CC of blood is taken (from a fasting person) for test?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: There is no problem, but if it causes weakness it is Makrooh.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

