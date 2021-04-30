https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-Safi-2.jpg 130 218 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-30 10:40:292021-04-30 10:40:29Can blood transfusion or giving blood invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
Can blood transfusion or giving blood invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about blood transfusion and giving blood.
Question: Can blood transfusion (injecting blood to a fasting person) invalidate fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: It does not invalidate the fast.
Question: What is the ruling if in the holy Month of Ramadhan 5 CC of blood is taken (from a fasting person) for test?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: There is no problem, but if it causes weakness it is Makrooh.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
