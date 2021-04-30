Date :Friday, April 30th, 2021 | Time : 18:28 |ID: 210724 | Print

Online religious competition for women being held in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, has organized an online religious competition for women.

The Family Culture Center affiliated to the Astan has organized the event, titled Reyhanat al-Mustafa, on the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojatba (AS), al-Kafeel website reported.

It features questions on the Seerah of the second Shia Imam (AS).Ismahan Ibraheem, head of the center, said the contest is aimed at expanding women’s knowledge about the life and virtues of Imam Hassan (AS).

She said the questions have been derived from credited books on the Seerah of the Imam (AS).The competition began on Wednesday and will conclude on Friday, she said, adding that three top participants will be awarded.  Wednesday was the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan, which marks the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

