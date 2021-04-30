Indonesia’s record-breaking giant Quran draws Ramadan crowds

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A record-breaking copy of the Holy Quran is on display during Ramadan in the Indonesian capital.

Made by students in 2001, hundreds queue to see the holy book at the Jakarta Islamic Center. The one meter tall and 50 centimeter wide Quran was made by students at the Al-Qur’an University of Science, Central Java.

Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night and abstaining from eating and drinking between sunrise and sunset.

It is also a religious period for the faithful to strengthen their belief through prayer and recitation of the Quran.With more than one billion Muslims observing the holy month around the world, governments have set rules and procedures on mosque attendance and prayer times to limit the spread of COVID-19.

With mosques either closed or operating at limited capacity, many Muslims have been performing Ramadan prayers at home.