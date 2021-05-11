https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/D29E7787-6A71-4BD3-BD84-C5D211FA0555-845x521-1.jpg 521 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-11 23:44:272021-05-11 23:44:27Q&A: If more than one person witnesses the crescent moon, but the detailed scientific predictions ensure that the moon is still in its new moon phase ... +Video
Q&A: If more than one person witnesses the crescent moon, but the detailed scientific predictions ensure that the moon is still in its new moon phase … +Video
SHAFAQNA- If more than one person witnesses the crescent moon, but the detailed scientific predictions ensure that the moon is still in its new moon phase, or astronomical observatories forecast the difficulty of sighting it using their telescopes, does this prevent us from taking the testimonies of the witness?
Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:
