Can endoscopy be done during fasting time? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about doing endoscopy during fasting time.
Question: During endoscopy an instrument is entered the stomach to take photos without anything entering the stomach. Can this invalidate fasting or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: According to precaution, there is a problem for the fasting person.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
