How can a person’s destiny be determined in Laylatul Qadr?

SHAFAQNA – The significant point in the Night of Destiny (Laylatul Qadr) is that the Divine Destiny/Fate is declared by (specially designated) angels according to the merit and level of the individuals and the criteria is based on the belief (Imaan), piety (Taqwa), purity of intention (Niyyah), and sincere deeds (A’amaal). Meaning for any person according to his/her merit and competence, or in another words, the background has been prepared previously by the person in his/her own existence, and this is not contradictory at all for the human being to determine own destiny; rather it is a confirmation of it [1].

[1] Shabe Qadr Az Nazare Imam Khomeini (RA), Mo’aseseye Tahqiqat va Nashre Moarife Ahle Bayt (AS), 1 July 2016.