UN calls on Abbas to set new date for Palestinian elections

Encouraging Palestinians “to continue on the democratic path”, Tor Wennesland underscored the “widespread international support” for transparent and inclusive elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in East Jerusalem.

Giving people the chance to vote would renew the “legitimacy and credibility” of Palestinian institutions and help to re-establish Palestinian national unity, he said.

UN official added that “This will also set the path toward meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and realize a two-State solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements”, UN News reported.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided Thursday to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for May 22.

Citing Israel’s rejection of holding elections in the occupied city of East Jerusalem, Abbas said they will not hold elections with Jerusalem excluded from voting. “We will not go for the elections without occupied Jerusalem. I want elections in Jerusalem as in the West Bank,” he said in a televised speech.

He said the Israeli side had not given an answer to the Palestinian request for holding the polls in Jerusalem. Abbas revealed that the Israelis threatened to detain Hanna Nasser, the chairman of the Central Elections Commission if he went to Jerusalem to prepare for the elections. He stressed, however, that once Israel permits elections in Jerusalem, he will hold the polls “within a week”, according to AA.