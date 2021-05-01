Iraqi Foreign Minister travels to Rome to meet with Italian officials & Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- A spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the visit of his country’s Foreign Minister to the Italian capital to meet with Iraqi officials and the world’s Catholic leader.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement this afternoon (Saturday) that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had left Baghdad for the Italian capital, Rome.

Al-Sahaf, in a short statement, while announcing that Fuad Hussein had left for Rome for important meetings and talks with Italian and Vatican government officials, stressed that during the trip, he also meets with Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, to discuss the results of his visit to Iraq.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said an hour ago that a diplomatic delegation headed by his country’s Foreign Minister had left for Rome this morning to hold important meetings and talks with Italian and Vatican government officials.

Al-Sahaf stressed that Hussein will meet with Pope Francis tomorrow (Monday) during his visit to Rome and will discuss the results of his recent visit to Iraq, noting that his country’s government considers the pope’s trip important and that it can lead to positive developments for the benefit of both parties.

It is worth mentioning that the leader of the Catholic Christians of the world on an unprecedented and multi-day trip to Iraq in early March, while visiting the cities of Baghdad, Najaf Ashraf, Ur, Erbil, Mosul and Qarqush, met and talked with high-ranking officials of this country and the Kurdistan region and also with the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the world’s Shia Muslims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English