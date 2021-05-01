Najaf Ashraf ready to hold Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Muslims are preparing to celebrate the Nights of Qadr and the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf Ashraf Among the strict security and health measures in order to protect the health of the pilgrims and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The administrative apparatus of Astan Quds Alavi has put all its departments on standby to provide services to pilgrims during the Nights of Qadr and the martyrdom anniversary of the of Amir al-mu’minin Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), which coincides with the twentieth to twenty-first nights of Ramadan.

Faeq Al-Shammari”, a member and the Information and Media Officer of the AlaWi shrine, told the news agency: “Service Affairs Department of the holy shrine has prepared the arrangements and additional places for welcoming the pilgrims.”

Shammari added:” The Department of Law Enforcement Affairs is also following the pilgrims’ traffic and organizing their entry into the Heydari courtyard to prevent any congestion and to maintain the social distance between them.”

He pointed out: ” Astan Moqaddas Guest House distributes Iftar and Sehri meals to pilgrims as every year. And since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has prepared Iftar and Sehri meals among the pilgrims through good tables.”

He continued:” The machinery section is also ready to provide the necessary services to the pilgrims. Electric charging vehicles will also move the disabled and the elderly on the inner streets of the old city of Najaf. And the shrine buses will transport pilgrims from different security areas to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). The Department of Religious Affairs will also deliver religious speeches during the event.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.