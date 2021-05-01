Animation for Quranic education unveiled in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, unveiled an animation produced for teaching the Quran.

The Al-Joud Animation Center has produced it in cooperation with a section of the Astan, Al-Kafeel website reported. Named “Ahmed and the Moon”, it teaches kids and teenagers the correct way of reciting Surah Al-Hamd (Al-Fatiha), the first Surah of the Holy Quran.

Mushtaq Abbas Maan, head of the Astan’s Media Section said at the unveiling ceremony that producing the animation is part of efforts by the Astan to present an educational plan for children and teenagers in society.

Rafi al-Ameri, head of Iraq’s National Quranic Sciences Center, also addressed the event, saying there are different means for teaching the Quran to children and animation is one of the most effective ones.