Date :Saturday, May 1st, 2021 | Time : 16:11 |ID: 210858 | Print

Photos: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Karachi, Pakistan help needy families with Ramadan packages in Malir district

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Karachi, Pakistan help needy families with Ramadan packages in Malir district.

