Photos: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Karachi, Pakistan help needy families with Ramadan packages in Malir district

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5.jpg 640 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-01 16:11:252021-05-01 16:11:25Photos: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Karachi, Pakistan help needy families with Ramadan packages in Malir district
Date :Saturday, May 1st, 2021 | Time : 16:11 |ID: 210858 | Print
You might also like
"Who is Hussain?" volunteers of Hyderabad in Pakistan spend wonderful day among orphans with gifts & cake
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!