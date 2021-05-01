https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/27-1.jpg 810 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-05-01 16:27:22 2021-05-01 18:47:20 Photos: On martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S), his holy shrine covered with black flags