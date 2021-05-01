Saudi Arabia expects more visitors from outside country during Last 10 Days of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: More visitors from outside Saudi Arabia are expected during the last 10 days of Ramadan, an official said.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah Mashat said he expects an increase in the number of visitors arriving in the Kingdom for performing Umrah.

Mashat also warned against dealing with any online accounts or websites claiming to issue permits for performing Umrah or praying in the Grand Mosque.

He stressed that the security authorities are carrying out their duties and doing a very great job in monitoring, following up these websites and taking to task everyone who violates the regulations.

“Be very cautious. Don’t ever deal with them. There is a great danger that you may end up giving personal data to someone you don’t know.”

He further said: “We have set up a number of centers in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, known as “Care Centers”, Saudi Gazette reported.

They provide direct services and grant Umrah and prayer permits to visitors after their arrival in the Kingdom, ensuring they have followed all the health measures and precautions. There are specialist companies in the field of Umrah whose main function is to organize Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad. There is coordination between these companies and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to issue permits beforehand.