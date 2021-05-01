Date :Saturday, May 1st, 2021 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 210905 | Print

Photos: Imam Hasan Mujtaba birth anniversary celebrated in Masalah, Qatif

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Imam Hasan Mujtaba (A.S) birth was celebrated by Masalah Masjid in Qatif 1442-2021.

 

You might also like
Taha Al-Haji: Al-Saud’s policies united out-of-state opposition
Photos: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Al-Sadiq (AS) birth celebration at Al-Masalah Masjid in Qatif, Saudi…
International human rights organizations: Saudi regime should stop targeting Shia Muslims
Saudi Arabia’s clampdown on Shia community continues unabated
Saudi moves youngest Shiite political prisoner to notorious jail
Saudi Arabia: 11 Teenagers From Shia District of Qatif Threatened With Execution
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *