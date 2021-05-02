Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 06:23 |ID: 210946 | Print
ayatollah sistani, fatwas on fasting

Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts

Ruling 1711: Someone who knows fasting will not cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says it is harmful for him to fast – must fast. And someone who is certain or supposes that fasting will cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says that it will not harm him – is not obliged to fast.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

