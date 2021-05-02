https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/IMG_20210502_093742_237-e1619932923909.jpg 600 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-02 06:23:182021-05-02 06:23:18Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts
Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts
Ruling 1711: Someone who knows fasting will not cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says it is harmful for him to fast – must fast. And someone who is certain or supposes that fasting will cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says that it will not harm him – is not obliged to fast.
The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:
https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/
In French:
https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/
In Spanish:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!