Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Unlawful (haram) and disapproved (makruh) fasts

Ruling 1711: Someone who knows fasting will not cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says it is harmful for him to fast – must fast. And someone who is certain or supposes that fasting will cause him significant harm – even though a doctor says that it will not harm him – is not obliged to fast.

