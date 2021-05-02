Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ibadah (Worship)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ibadah (Worship)

Ibadah is generally defined as worship of Allah, performing prayers or observing formal obligations of Islam. But in wider sense, it is interpreted as obedience of Allah or adhering to His Commands in all matters. Ibadah, which is denied and forbidden in Islam for non-Gods, means that man submits to a creature with the belief that he independently controls the fate of the world or man or part of the fate of both; In other words, he is the owner of the world and man. By obliging the servants to worship and following special instructions, God has determined the path for the servants to reach spiritual, educational and even material evolution and growth, however, worship in Islam is not limited to specific religious rites.

“O believers! Bow down, prostrate yourselves, worship your Lord, and do (what is) good so that you may be successful.”

Holy Quran (22:77)