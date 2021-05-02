Tunisian President: Real danger is disintegration of country from inside

SHAFAQNA- Tunisian President Kais Saied stressed yesterday (Saturday) that the real danger is the division of the country from within, adding that terrorist operations are not the only threat that threatens countries.

According to a statement from the Tunisian presidency, the remarks were made during an Iftar with army, national guard and police officers in the closed military zone in Al-Qasreen province.

“Terrorist operations, behind which there are groups or individuals, are not only dangers that threaten the countries, but the real danger is the division of the country and the attempt to damage from within under the interpretation of a legal document or the spirit of the law,” Saied said.

“No one is above the law, and whoever violates it will be punished by the law, the nation and history,” he added.

“The military or security forces will remain under the leadership of the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces,” Saied said, stressing that Tunisia would be vaccinated against any disintegration.

