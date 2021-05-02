What are the duties of Muslims in the holy Month of Ramadhan according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)? (Last part)

SHAFAQNA – O’ people, the doors of heaven are open in this month (Ramadhan). Ask your God not close them on you, and the doors of hell are closed; ask Allah (SWT) not to open them on you. The Satans are in chains in this month. Ask God not to allow them to dominate you. Imam Ali (AS) said: At this moment I stood up and asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), what is the most superior of deeds in this month (Ramadhan)? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: O’ Abul-Hassan, the most superior of deeds in this month is avoiding Harams.

Then the Prophet (PBUH) cried; I asked: What made you to cry? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: O’ dear Ali, I cry because in this month (Ramadhan) while you are performing Salaat/Salaah, your head will be cut by the most wretched person and your face and beard will be covered in blood. Amiral Momeneen Ali (AS) said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), is my faith healthy? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Yes, your religion is totally healthy.

Then the Prophet (PBUH) added: O’ Ali, your killer and the one who gets angry with you, has got angry with me, and the one who insults you, has insulted me; you are to me like my own life, your soul is from my soul and your nature is from my nature, Allah (SWT) created and chose you and I; me for the prophethood and you for Imamate of the Islamic Ummah; and whoever denies your Imamate, in fact has denied my prophethood [1].

