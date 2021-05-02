Conference held in Rawalpindi about Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A conference in connection with the 1402nd Martyrdom of Amir-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali (AS), was organized by Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday.

The conference was presided over by Ghazanfar Mehdi, chairman of Markazi Imam Hussain Council. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of the teachings of Imam Ali (AS).

He said that Hazrat Ali was at the same time the ruler of the state of Madinah and the head of knowledge, wisdom and defense affairs. Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that the caliphate of Hazrat Ali was ideal where justice as well as the economic needs of the people were taken care of.

He said that Hazrat Ali and his family sacrificed for the protection of Islam.

Babar Ali Khan Baloch, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Ali Abbas, Allama Shakeel Akhtar, Ruqiya Shah Bibi, Sebtin Raza Lodhi, Akhlaq Zaidi, Ghulam Rasool Balti and other speakers also shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali.

The speakers also described Hazrat Ali’s Nahj al-Balaghah as the most important book on ethics after the Quran and Hadith.

A resolution at the end of the conference urged that Nahj al-Balaghah should be included in the curriculum from universities to colleges and schools. The conference was held online in view of the coronavirus epidemic.