https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/88BBA40F-1DF2-4A90-B3B6-FAE361D13F6B.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-02 16:08:192021-05-02 16:08:19Photos: Holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) covered in black for Qadr nights & martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
Photos: Holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) covered in black for Qadr nights & martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was covered in black on the occasion of the nights of Qadr and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!