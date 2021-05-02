Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 16:23 |ID: 211093 | Print

Tunisian society plans to train 100,000 Quran memorizers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Tunisia’s Holy Quran National Society has started a plan to train 100,000 memorizers of the Holy Book.

Established in 1968, the society operates under the supervision of the country’s Religious Affairs Ministry.It has branches all over Tunisia and holds various Quranic programs, mostly aimed at promoting memorization of the Quran.

Its activities include organizing the national Quran memorization contest.In 2020, the 52nd edition of the competition was held in six categories with the participation of 1,700 contenders.

The society also prints Qurans and has Quranic libraries in different parts of the country. Tunisia is a country in the Maghreb region of North Africa.The majority of Tunisians are Muslim and the constitution of Tunisia states that the country’s religion is Islam.

