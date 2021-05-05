https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/مسجد-2.jpg 470 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-05 01:55:542021-05-05 02:23:34Japanese astronaut publishes photo of Mecca from space
Japanese astronaut publishes photo of Mecca from space
SHAFAQNA- Users of social media posted a photo of Mecca and the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) by a Japanese astronaut.
Japanese astronaut, Noguchi Sōichi has recently published photos from several places in the world on his Facebook’s page.
He also posted a picture of Mecca and the the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) from space on Twitter.
This image shows a white area in the middle of the Holy Mosque, and on the right is the Mena area.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!