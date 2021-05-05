Japanese astronaut publishes photo of Mecca from space

SHAFAQNA- Users of social media posted a photo of Mecca and the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) by a Japanese astronaut.

Japanese astronaut, Noguchi Sōichi has recently published photos from several places in the world on his Facebook’s page.

He also posted a picture of Mecca and the the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) from space on Twitter.

This image shows a white area in the middle of the Holy Mosque, and on the right is the Mena area.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.