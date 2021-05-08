Saudi Arabia: Rebuilding historic mosque in Qassim region

SHAFAQNA- Reconstruction and development of an important historical mosque in the Qassim region of Saudi Arabia has been completed.

The historic Aqla Al-Saqour Mosque was rebuilt as part of the “Mohammed bin Salman Project for Historical Mosques Renovation in the Kingdom”, under which 30 mosques in 10 regions will be restored and rehabilitated.

The historical mosque of Al-Saqour is one of the oldest historical mosques in the Qassim region where local residents of the region and surrounding areas prayed and participated in sermons and discussions.

This mosque is located in the northeastern province of Aqla Al-Saqour in the Qassim region. It dates back to 1341 AH and is one of the prominent historical monuments of this province.

This Najdi style mosque is made of clay and stone in a total area of 480 square meters; Its roof is made of wooden sheets and previously housed about 230 worshipers.

The mosque is open now for worshippers after it has been renovated and composed of a prayer house, a prayer area for women, restrooms, and ablution places, and it can accommodate up to (250) worshipers.

This mosque, which was a place for the people of the region to learn the correct recitation of the Quran, used to play a social role, and people held meetings to discuss daily affairs and resolve problems and disputes.

Saad bin Mutaib al-Shatir, head of the Aqla Al-Saqour Center, said: “This mosque is not only a place of worship but also a place to meet and talk about the daily affairs of the people.”

He added that citizens appreciate the restoration of the mosque as a very important step.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.